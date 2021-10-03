BLACKSTONE — Roberta Marie Maubach, 64, of Blackstone, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on October 1, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Cornell United Methodist Church with Reverend Janeen Tronc officiating. Burial will be at Cornell Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral home from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roberta's memory may be made to the Cornell United Methodist Church or to the Livingston County Ag Fair Board.

Roberta was born on January 21, 1957 to William "Dannie" and Xenia (Holland) St. John. She married the love of her life, Joseph "Joe" Maubach on October 8, 1994, at the Cornell United Methodist Church. He survives at their home in rural Blackstone. Also surviving is one son, the light of her life, Tyler Joseph Maubach of Morton, IL, and a stepdaughter, Elisabeth "Beth" (Derek) Schell of Gilbert, AZ. "Aunt B" was survived by her beloved nephews: Ryan (Susie) Hart, Troy (Shannon) Hart, Kyle (Erin) Hart, Cory (Jenna) Hart; and great-nieces and nephews: Josie, Owen, Brady, Charlee, Bruer, Kase, Beau and Briggs Hart, all of rural Cornell. She was a cherished sister-in-law to Dave (Sally) Maubach, Bill (Cindy) Maubach, Chuck (Cathy) Maubach, Terri Maubach, Carol (Ed) Waldschmidt, Mark Maubach, Danny (Nadine Antolik) Maubach. And a very special friend of many years, Brenda Underwood of Pontiac.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Randall "Randy" St. John.

Roberta graduated from Cornell High School in 1975. She received both her BA and MA in Education from Illinois State University. She also went on to receive her National Board Certification in Education. She was an extremely gifted and passionate teacher who was recognized as a Top 10 Finalist for the Illinois Teacher of the Year. She also was a Golden Apple recipient. She taught at Woodland School District (rural Streator) and Metcalf Lab School at Illinois State University in Normal, IL. Her career spanned 34 years, all of them teaching Third Grade because "that was the absolute best age."

Retirement from teaching didn't stop her from continuing to touch the lives of many children. She was leader for both Cornell Classic Clovers 4-H Club and Cloverbuds. Just this past summer she was honored with induction into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame. Roberta was active with the Cornell Library After School Program and was a member of the Livingston County Ag Fair Board. She also taught Sunday School at the Cornell United Methodist Church. Her love for children and people was evident in everything she did and to everyone she met.

This obituary may be viewed and guest book signed at www.duffybaiersnedecormemorial.com