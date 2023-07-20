Dec. 16, 1933 - July 11, 2023

MONTICELLO — Roberta Mae Miller, 89, of Monticello, died July 11, 2023.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Pat Tieman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Bement Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Miller was born December 16, 1933, near Sumner, IL, the daughter of Jacob Hubert and Minnie Mae Ledeker Brian. Roberta graduated from Monticello High School in 1951, and attended Illinois State University where she met Wayne "Mike" Miller. They were married October 17, 1954, in Wapella, IL. The following Wednesday Roberta went to work at Revere Copper and Brass, Inc. in Clinton, IL, where the couple made their home. After the death of her husband in 2007, Roberta moved to Tatman Village in Monticello so she could be closer to her nieces Renee M. Fruendt and Carol Hawkins.

She worked at Revere until Revere Copper and Brass, Inc. closed their manufacturing facility in Clinton, IL, in 1999. She was a member of Young at Heart, puppets of the church, Key Lady and Co-Key Lady of Lincoln Christian Nursing Home and Lane Christian Church in Lane, IL. She enjoyed playing pinochle, putting puzzles together and coloring pictures and spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two children: Eric Miller and Erin Miller of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Jennifer Miller and Angela (Wes) McGrew of Bloomington; four great-grandchildren: Evan, Bradlee, Kyler, and Adalyn; and a sister, Lois Sarver of Silver Springs, FL.

Besides her husband, Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, a son, four sisters, and three brothers.

