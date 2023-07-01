Jan. 15, 1957 - June 27, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Roberta J. Curtis, 66, of Bloomington, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Per her request cremation rites will be accorded.

To honor Roberta's love of Rottweiler's the family suggests memorials to be made to the Mid American Rottweiler Rescue.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Roberta was born to Rodney and Barbara (Grinnell) Johnson on January 15, 1957, in Elgin, IL, and later was adopted by John and Genevieve Powers. She married "Bill" William H. Curtis on July 31, 1993, in Funks Grove, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; their son, Ryan (Victoria) Curtis, Bloomington; granddaughter, Della Curtis; and her sisters, Rhonda Burry, Wellington, CO; Renee (Tom) Sunkel, Chicago, IL; and Robin (Pete) Oppenheimer, Sheboygan, WI. She was preceded by her parents and one brother, Rocky.

Roberta is a 1976, graduate of the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, IL. She worked at Normal West Community High School for 21 years retiring on February 20, 2022.

Roberta loved flower gardening, camping with her husband, fishing and walking her dog River. She especially loved cooking and was known to be the best cook her family and friends knew.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends who knew and loved her.

Online Condolences may be sent to www.beckmemorial.com.