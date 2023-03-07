Aug. 22, 2016 - March 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Roberta "Bobbi" Lucille Williams, 6, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, Peoria.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, gathering room, where light refreshments will be provided. A private inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easterseals Central Illinois.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born August 22, 2016, in Downers Grove, IL, a twin daughter of Zachary M. Williams and Elizabeth "Betsy" Briggs.

Surviving are her parents, Zack and Betsy, Bloomington; her twin sister, Rowan Williams, at home; maternal grandmother, Wendy Briggs, Bloomington; and paternal grandparents, Michael Williams and Susan Chelini, Elmhurst. Also surviving her aunt, Stephanie (Jake) Stone, Bloomington; and cousins: Remy and Reyna Stone, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Dean Christian "Chris" Briggs in 2021.

Bobbi attended kindergarten at Northpoint Elementary School in Bloomington.

She enjoyed dancing and acting out scenes from her favorite movies and gave the best hugs. Despite her disability she knew no limits. If you knew Bob, you loved Bob. More importantly Bob loved you. Bob is magic.