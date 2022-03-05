BLOOMINGTON — Robert William Busing, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Martin Health Center.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington, where visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman will officiate. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Melvin Cemetery, Melvin, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

He was born December 16, 1931, in Melvin, a son of Emil and Grace N. Foster Busing. He married his high school sweetheart, Josephine Ann "JoAnn" Karcher on November 8, 1952, in Melvin and she preceded him in death on November 5, 2021.

Surviving are four children: Mike (Linda) Busing of Secor, Sandy (Mike) Osterbur of Tolono, David Busing of Carlsbad, CA, and Diane (Steve) Walker of Fenton, MO; seven grandchildren: Carrie (Adam) Dugan, Sara Busing, Eric Osterbur, Brian (Maggie) Schrock, Tracey (Greg) Schwartz, Adam (Anna) Osterbur and Haley Walker; six great-grandchildren: Brody Osterbur, Marissa and Olivia Dugan, Arya and Cora Schrock, and Everett Schwartz; and a sister-in-law, Doris Ryan of Normal.

Bob graduated from Melvin Sibley High School in 1950 and served in the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked for IBM as a customer service engineer, retiring in 1991 after 36-years with the company. He traveled extensively with his wife and enjoyed that his work took him all around the United States.

Bob grew up in a farm family and even though his career was in Bloomington, he always felt a connection to the farm. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, camping, boating and motorcycling.

Bob lived a full life and to put it in his words "it has been an exciting life."

