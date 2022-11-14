June 23, 1947 - Nov. 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Robert Wayne "Bob" Simpson, age 75, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence. A remembrance gathering will be held 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2110 Oakwood Ave., Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Home Sweet Home Mission.

Cremation services are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Bob was born June 23, 1947 in Normal, IL the son of Robert M. and Donna (Robitske) Simpson.

He married Carol A. Lovell on June 24, 1967 in Bloomington, IL. She survives

Also surviving are his two sons: Jeffrey (Joy) Simpson, Bloomington, IL, Jason (Brandi Williamson) Simpson, Bloomington, IL; 10 grandchildren: Brittany, Zachary, Keegan, Nicholas, Ariana, Alexander, Jack, Kyle; four great-grandchildren: Laycee, Blake, Sophia and Reagan; one brother, Richard (Marilyn) Simpson, Normal; one sister, Ellen Sue (Ron) Litherland, Normal, IL.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents.

Bob graduated from Bloomington High School. He served in the US Navy. He was part of the Honor Guard in Washington, DC and later served on two ships in Norfolk, VA.

Bob worked at State Farm Insurance Company. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

