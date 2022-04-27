March 27, 1937 - April 24, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Robert W. "Pip" Pippin, 85, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

He was born March 27, 1937, in Stanford, son of Marion and Myrtle Williams Pippin. He married Judith G. Holman on July 10, 1960.

Surviving are his wife, Judi, Bloomington; one sister, Nellie Louise Miller, Bloomington; and a niece, Connie Wasson, Normal.

He was preceded in death by two brothers.

Pip was a United States Army veteran. After his two years of military service, he worked for State Farm Insurance, then General Telephone. The majority of Pip's career was working as a car salesman in the Bloomington area for many years.