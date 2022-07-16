June 1, 1933 - July 14, 2022

SAUNEMIN — Robert W. Immke, 89, Pontiac and formerly of Saunemin, died at 10:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Private burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Twp. Cemetery, Wing with full military rites accorded by the Forrest American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials my be directed to the Forrest United Methodist Church or Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

Mr. Immke was born June 1, 1933, in Saunemin, IL, the son of Arnold and Mae Haren Immke. He married Ola Joan Billington on September 7, 1952, in Saunemin. She preceded him in death on February 25, 2013.

Survivors include one son, Bill (Mary) Immke, Clarksville, TN; two daughters: Carol Gosteli, Flanagan; Lisa (Tim) Kates, Herscher; eight grandchildren: Amy (Brent) VanHoveln, Eric (Jennifer) Immke, Brett (Kari) Gosteli, Christina (Kyle) Ensley, Lauren (Chris) Brehmer, Dan (Kate) Kates, Tom (Kelsey) Kates, Megan Kates; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Paul Immke and a son-in-law, Brent Gosteli.

Mr. Immke was a 1951 graduate of Saunemin High School. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne division. He was a lifelong farmer who had a love for flying. He was a member of the Forrest United Methodist Church, Forrest American Legion and always loved celebrating the 4th of July with family and friends.

