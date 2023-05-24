June 5, 1931 - May 21, 2023

MCLEAN — Robert W. "Bob" McCarty, 91, of McLean, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Normal.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at McLean Christian Church, with Pastor Tony Billingsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at McLean Cemetery in McLean following the service with military honors. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society or McLean Christian Church.

Bob was born on June 5, 1931, in Bement, IL, to Frank and Elizabeth Wood McCarty. He married Reda "Helen" Lanman on January 10, 1953, in Tolono, IL, and celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2023.

Bob is survived by his daughters: Donna (Gary) Adkisson of Downs, Debi (Dennis) Banks of Normal, Diane Kindred of Williamsville, Darlene Simpson of Beaver Dam, KY, and Denise (Bruce) Kessinger of Mackinaw; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three brothers: John (Noma) McCarty of Champaign, Carl McCarty of Phoenix, AZ, Mike (Angie) McCarty of Champaign; and one sister, Marilyn Lumsden of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen McCarty; his parents; three brothers; one sister and grandson, Bradley Adkisson.

Bob served in the US Army from 1953-1955. After his time in the service, he worked various jobs, notably for Fernstrom Moving Systems. In 1960, he assisted in moving the headquarters for Country Financial from Chicago, IL, to Bloomington, IL. In 1969, Bob purchased his first semi-truck and continued his career as a truck driver until his retirement in 1996.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting casinos, vacationing with family and friends, and working on his trucks with his grandsons. He also enjoyed celebrating his and Helen's birthdays. Bob was a hardworking man, providing for his family through his trucking business. Bob will be remembered as a jokester. He always did what he could to make his grandkids laugh, whether it was wiggling his ears, making cow sounds, or asking silly questions.

Bob was lucky in life, being a winner of the Illinois State Lottery and most importantly, lucky to be blessed with a family that he loved and who loved him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health and Transitions Care for their kindness and compassion during the last few years. The McCarty Party is forever grateful Bob and Helen were cared for so deeply.