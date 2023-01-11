Dec. 11, 1933 - Jan. 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Robert W. "Bob" Hopping, age 89, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 12:34 a.m., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL., following his battle with long-Covid.

His funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Chatham Memorial Cemetery, Chatham IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Eastview Christian Church, Bloomington, IL, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Bob was born December 11, 1933, in Vermont, IL, the son of Bennie and Wanda Schisler Hopping. He married Gladys Lucille Anderson on June 16, 1957, in Springfield. She passed away May 25, 2019.

Surviving are two children: Mark Hopping of Bloomington, IL, and Carol (Jim) Hopping-Smith of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren: Katie (John) Flynn, Laura (Bob) Caveny, David Hopping, Ashley Smith and Emiley Smith; three great-grandchildren: Lola, Collin and Stella Flynn; sister, Janice Sullivan, Colorado; brother, Stanley Hopping, Macomb, IL; and one sister in-law, Beverly Carder of Naples, FL.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; and brother, Phillip Hopping.

After serving in the United States Army for two years, Bob went on to receive his Bachelors in Agricultural education and master's degree in education both from the University of Illinois. He spent the early part of his career at FS Services and then 29- plus years at the Bloomington based Growmark Inc., where he retired in 1990, as the director of human resources.

Following retirement, Bob and his wife Gladys, enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and wintering in both California and Florida.

The family thanks Westminster Village and Martin Healthcare for the wonderful care they provided Bob.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories of Bob online at www.calvertmemorial.com.