Jan. 11, 1930 - Jan. 6, 2023

ROANOKE — Robert S. "Bob" Martin, 92, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at his residence.

A lifelong resident of Roanoke, he was born January 11, 1930, to Samuel F. and Barbara (Bauer) Martin. He married Lois Beer on June 27, 1953, in Roanoke. She passed away on October 22, 2017.

Surviving are his four children: Carol (David) Romersberger, Robert (Vanessa) Martin, Greg Martin (Deb Golder), and Laurie Martin (Brad Ayres); eight grandchildren: DeLene Bane, Robert Martin III, Kathryn Woolard, Samuel Romersberger, Sarah Martin, Gregory Martin II, Derek Farney, Nicholas Farney; and 12 great-grandchildren: Sydney, Robert IV, Brett II, Lily, Colette, Colton, Greyson, Coral, Sage, Scarlet, Summer, and Canon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Howard, Lewis, Wayne, John, Eugene Martin; two sisters: Marjorie Rebbec and Dorothy Sauder; and one grandson, AJ Martin.

Bob graduated from Roanoke High School in 1948, and then proudly served his country in the Marine Corp during the Korean War.

A farmer and entrepreneur, Bob was dedicated to his work and was an innovative man. Bob and the local Ag teacher worked together to connect two tractors adapting them to be one of the first articulated four-wheel drive tractors. He laid the foundation of creative thinking within his company for years to come.

Bob enjoyed the time he worked with his family at Martin Brothers until he formed Martin Equipment, a John Deere Construction Dealership. He leaves behind a legacy and an appreciation for the employees who helped him build it. Bob greatly valued the partnerships he formed with customers over the years. He was an honest man that led by example. Whether farming or in business or in life, Bob established a strong work ethic for all to follow.

The family is grateful for the loving care provided to Bob by Victory Home Care, Vitas Hospice, the staff at Eureka Hospital, and all the support from his church. A special thank you to Damara Mohn, who has been his "angel" and has been by his side during the last several years.

He was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation was from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services at the church. There was a time of sharing on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Midwest Food Bank or the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church charity fund.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.