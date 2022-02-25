BLOOMINGTON — Robert S. "Bob" Krimmer, 66, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:26 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Randy Reese officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a local Veteran group of your choice.

Bob was born January 24, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Robert H. and Carol Fuchs Krimmer. He married Pamela Gearing on August 15, 1981, in Brookfield, WI. She survives.

He is also survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Tyler) Penn of McLean; a son, Nick (Ashley) Krimmer of Marshalltown, IA; two grandchildren: Sawyer and Hazel Penn and two step-grandchildren: Vaeda and Jed; his mother, Carol Krimmer of Milwaukee, WI; a brother, Richard (Claudia) Krimmer and their children: Bailey and Nathan Krimmer, all of Milwaukee, WI; his father-in-law, Derald Gearing of Nashville, TN; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and his mother-in-law, Mary Gearing.

Bob graduated from John Marshall High School in Milwaukee, WI, and worked in Ad Services at State Farm for 30-years, retiring in 2018.

He was a Boy Scout in his youth and loved being outdoors; he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and camping with his family.

Bob had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles. He could fix or repair anything and loved tinkering and customizing. He was also a Ride Captain for the Patriot Guard for many years.

Bob's biggest passion was his love for his family and truly enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow.

