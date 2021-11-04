NORMAL — Robert Ray Blunk, 88, of Normal, passed away peacefully, from COVID-19 complications, surrounded by his daughters on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. There will be a funeral service for Robert at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with military rites accorded at the funeral home by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Rev. Dr. Kent King-Nobles will be officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Burial will be later at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Bob was born December 22, 1932, in Normal to Raymond and Bernice (Lown) Blunk. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jane Lichty, on September 22, 1957, in Normal. She passed away September 3, 2021.

He is survived by two daughters: Cindy (Pat) Venker of Oldsmar, FL, and Cathy (Travis) Kagel of Normal, five grandchildren: Ashley (John) Harper, Max (Paige) Venker, Meghan Lais, Sam (Sara) Venker, Alex (Taylor) Lais; five great-grandchildren: Michael, Brooks, Weston, Raegan and Annie; one brother, David, and his wife Sharon of Danvers; sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Mayes of Northville, MI, and Barbara Lichty of Normal. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

He was a 1950, Normal Community High School, graduate and a US Navy Veteran. He served during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1956, primarily in Japan. He was attached to the 3rd Marine Division as a medical corpsman. In May of 2017, he and his daughter Cathy took part in traveling to Washington DC, as part of the Honor Flight.

He worked as a printer at The Pantagraph for 32 years, and was selected as Pantagrapher of the Year in 1968. After he retired, he became a Unit 5, school bus driver. For 16 years, he was fondly known as "Bus Driver Bob", for his love of the elementary school students he drove. He also drove many sports teams to away events.

He volunteered for over 32 years, at University High School sporting events. Although he was a proud Ironman, he became a Pioneer by marriage! He never missed a football game, as a member of the "chain gang", or a basketball game as the official scorer. Bob was an avid bowler. He bowled in leagues at Circle Lanes for over 30 years. He also played softball for many years, and was a lifelong Braves fan.

Bob loved to travel. He and Barbara traveled the world, including visiting all 50 states. He also loved spending their winters in Florida, for over 20 years.

He was deeply proud of his grandchildren, and never missed an opportunity to attend one of their sporting events. Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Normal, and a former member of University Christian Church in Normal, where he served as a Deacon for over 40 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Normal, or to the Marine CORPS League Detachment 1336.

