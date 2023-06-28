Robert R. Phillips

DECATUR - Robert R. Phillips, of Decatur, IL, fell asleep in the loving arms of our Lord at 3:09 PM on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Bobby's wife, sister, brother-in-law, and nephew were at his bedside.

Services to celebrate Robert's life will be Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12:00 PM with Visitation at 11:00 AM at the Chapel in the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Decatur, IL. Rev. Dr. Ellen Moma of First Christian Church of Blue Mound will officiate with Father David Eynon of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and family friend, Rev. Dr. Aloysius Ndeanaefo of Sacred Heart in Villa Grove, IL, co-officiating. Entombment will be in Star of Hope Chapel. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the First Christian Church of Blue Mound, IL, or contributor's choice of an Animal Adoption Agency or Humane Society.

Robert was born November 3, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the son of Wayne B. and Anne T. Phillips. On October 15, 2011, Robert married Annette Frank (Decatur).

Preceding him in death were his parents, grandparents, Roy (Minnie) Phillips of Phillips Dairy in Decatur; grandparents, Andrew C. (Hilda) Tomaras; his brother, Thomas A. Phillips; nephew, Christopher R. Phillips (Florida). He is survived by his wife, Annette; stepsons: Christopher L. Nolte (Catherine) of Chicago, IL, Nicholas P. Nolte of Moline, IL; his granddaughters: Genevieve Nolte, Chicago, Ren and Elliette Nolte, of Moline; and grandson, Alexander Nolte, Chicago; great-niece, Hannah; and great-nephews: Aiden and Liam Phillips all of Florida; his sister, Annette M. Phipps (Steve); nephews: Josh Phipps and David Phillips; and niece Tami Greene.