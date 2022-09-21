Aug. 23, 1929 - Sept. 14, 2022

METAMORA — Robert R. Hill, 93, of Metamora, passed away at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born August 23, 1929 in Peoria, IL to the late Reuben W. and Ethel N. Varnes Hill. He married Alma G. "Jerry" Claybaugh in Peoria, IL on November 12, 1950. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2012.

Surviving are four children: Martha (significant other, Jon Olson) Schwend; Charles "Gene" Hill, Robert (Mary) Hill, Jolene Miller; five grandchildren: Sonya (Matt) Chaney, Tyler (Lindsay) Schwend, Christine Hill, Brice (Bea) Miller, Katy Miller; and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Don; and son-in-law, Dave Miller.

Bob was a Korean War Army Veteran. He worked as an Accountant at Caterpillar, Inc. retiring after 35 years of service.

He was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, formerly a member of Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria. He was also a member of the Mohammed Temple Shrine, Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Peoria, Masonic High Twelve Club, and Caterpillar Retirees Club.

Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service with military honors will be held at the S/V Center at Snyder Village in Metamora on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jason Woolever officiating. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church.

Bob's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.