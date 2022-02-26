 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert 'R.D.' Johnson

Robert "R.D." Johnson

LEROY — Robert "R.D." Johnson, 84, of LeRoy passed away Thursday February 24, 2022 at home.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy with Masonic and Oddfellow rites starting at 11:45 a.m. with the Funeral Service following at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.

Memorial donations may be made to the FFA of LeRoy or the Ruel Neal Post 79 LeRoy American Legion. The family has requested no flowers. R.D. was a United States Army veteran.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News