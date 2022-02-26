LEROY — Robert "R.D." Johnson, 84, of LeRoy passed away Thursday February 24, 2022 at home.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy with Masonic and Oddfellow rites starting at 11:45 a.m. with the Funeral Service following at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.
Memorial donations may be made to the FFA of LeRoy or the Ruel Neal Post 79 LeRoy American Legion. The family has requested no flowers. R.D. was a United States Army veteran.