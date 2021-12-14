DANA — Robert Prince, Jr., 70, of rural Dana passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on July 16, 1951, in Streator a son of Robert Prince, Sr. and Margaret Sullivan.

Survivors include one brother, Thomas Gaspardo of rural Dana; one sister, Kay Knack of Minonk; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Jim, John and Don Gaspardo.

Robert farmed in the Dana area most of his life.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Minonk, 4th degree Knight in Streator. He was also a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus in Minonk. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.