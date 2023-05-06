Aug. 7, 1966 - May 4, 2023

MACKINAW — Robert Paul Schweitzer, 56, of Mackinaw, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 7, 1966, to Harlan and Joan (Croke) Schweitzer Sr. in Bloomington, IL. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harlan Schweitzer Jr.

Surviving are his three brothers: Mark (Glenda) Schweitzer, Michael (Donna) Schweitzer, and Joseph (Dawn) Schweitzer; one sister-in-law, Pam Schweitzer; and many friends including the band "7 N 7."

Robert worked as a Sales Representative at Motion Industries for many years. He enjoyed listening to music and was an avid Minnesota Viking Fan.

Private inurnment will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jeff Hoschek.

