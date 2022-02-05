CROSSVILLE, Tennessee — Robert Paul Donalson was born December 25, 1933, in Stamford, TX, to Henry and Juanita (Key) Donalson, and died on December 22, 2021 of frontotemporal dementia just three-days short of his 88th birthday.

He is survived by his wife of 37-years, Carol J. Donalson; and his children: Brent Donalson (Sandra), Blair Donalson (Teresa), Todd Donalson (Angela), Christopher Nelson (Anjali), and Bethany Lowe (Christopher); and was blessed with grandchildren: Suniti Nelson, Sanjay Nelson, Vasant Nelson, Kavita Nelson, Taylor Donalson, Carly Donalson, Jennifer Donalson, Joshua Donalson (deceased), and Leia Stevens; and four great-grandchildren.

He was a faithful follower of Christ, always striving to understand more deeply, to grow in wisdom, and to offer his gifts of music and teaching to enrich and strengthen the church. From the time he was seven or eight, he led singing at his church, participated in and taught classes, led small groups, and directed church choirs.

Bob was a lover of beauty in all its forms. Forests and mountains moved him to tears, and he loved art museums and reading poetry. But music was his emotional home. He obtained his Masters of Music at San Jose State University and his Doctorate of Musical Arts at University of Colorado Boulder. Early in his career he created and directed The Entertainers, singing show tunes for clubs and theaters. He also performed frequently as baritone soloist with choral and orchestral concerts and starred in collegiate operas and musical theater productions.

While serving in the Army during the Korean War in the personnel office of a MASH hospital, Bob discovered his true vocation: teaching. He began his teaching career at Pepperdine University, but he spent the majority of it in the School of Music at Illinois Wesleyan University, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1994 after 30-years there.

His legacy includes training many young singers who went on to successful careers in vocal performance, including three who starred at the Metropolitan Opera in NYC. Many more of his students had successful careers in music education at the high school and college levels. While at Illinois Wesleyan, Bob developed and taught 33 different courses, completely redesigned the music history offerings, directed student opera and musical theater productions, and taught courses in aesthetics, the humanities, and even introductory computer science. He wrote his own textbook on Classical Music and created a computer program to train young singers in the correct pronunciation of foreign languages. Bob retired as Professor Emeritus in 1994.

Bob was as passionate about learning as he was about teaching. He taught himself everything from theology and philosophy, to computer science and financial investing, to home repair and carpentry. He enjoyed traveling, visiting National Parks, and exploring European culture and art. On many of his European trips, he introduce his students to the music, art, and culture of the countries they traveled through. He participated in sports, including baseball, tennis, and golf, always striving to become a better player. And he loved his cats.

A Celebration of Life Service for Bob will take place on February 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Drive, Fairfield Glade, TN, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to a charity of your choice or to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (aftd.org) to help find treatment for this cruel brain disease.

If you are unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed at christlutheranchurchffg.org.