LEROY — Robert Otha Hafley, 87, Leroy, IL, passed away at 9:21p.m., on January 19, 2022 at home.

Visitation for Robert will be Monday, January 24, 2022 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 1:00p.m., with Pastor Terry Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Frankeberger Cemetery, Rural Ellsworth, IL. Memorials may be made to the family.

Robert was born on September 10, 1934, in Leroy, IL, a son of Otha Delavan and Flora Martha Neal Hafley. He married Loretta Sue Ferrell on December 30, 1963 in Leroy, IL. She passed away on August 26, 2012.

Surviving are four children: Otha Hafley, Brian Hafley, Curtis (Jamie Kelley) Hafley, and Pamela (Kenny) Pride; four grandchildren: Zach (Elle Kraft) Hafley, Dylana (Tommy Brooks) Hafley, Dayne (Andrea Robinson) Hafley, and Clayton Pride; great-granddaughter, Amiya Brooks. Also surviving are three siblings: Howard Hafley; Ruth (Tony) Smith; and Leonard Hafley. He was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Please view the obituary and leave condolences at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com