Feb. 20, 1957 - Sept. 5, 2022

On September 5, 2022, the curtain fell on the too short but nevertheless wonderful life of Robert McLaughlin, much beloved professor of English at Illinois State University and familiar figure on local community theater stages. He was 65.

Bob was born on February 20, 1957, to Leonard T. and Rosemary (Needham) McLaughlin, and was raised in Avon, NY, where he learned persistence and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 26, and where he learned to love reading, literature, history, and theater at the Avon Free Library. He attended McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, NY, where such mentors as Robert Bradley and Charles Turk taught him to write, think, and care.

He enrolled at Fordham University in the Bronx, NY, graduating in 1979, with a degree in English. While at Fordham, he developed his love of theater as an active member of the Mimes and Mummers theater club. Auditioning for his first show, he met the love of his life, Sally Parry, whom he had the great good fortune to marry on September 26, 1981.

Bob earned his Master's degree and Ph.D. in contemporary American fiction at Fordham, under the direction of James W. Earl. In 1988, Bob and Sally were invited by longtime English Department Chair Charles Harris to come to Illinois State University. In his thirty-year career Bob taught hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students, earning the titles of Outstanding University Teacher and College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Lecturer as well as many other awards for his scholarship, teaching, and service. He published many articles on contemporary American fiction, especially the work of Thomas Pynchon, David Foster Wallace, and Mary Caponegro. He edited a fiction collection, "Innovations: An Anthology of Modern and Contemporary Literature." With Sally Parry, he was the co-author of "We'll Always Have the Movies: American Cinema during World War II" and "Broadway Goes to War: American Theater during World War II." He was also the author of "Stephen Sondheim" and the "Reinvention of the American Musical." For twelve years, he served as editor of the "Review of Contemporary Fiction," a scholarly journal.

In 1996, he was cast as 'Fredrik Egerman' in Community Players' production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music," thus beginning many years of gracing area community theater stages. In 2001, he triumphed in his favorite role, 'Don Quixote', in "Man of La Mancha." He also worked behind the scenes at Community Players, writing grants, contributing to the newsletter, composing production previews, and contributing to the organization's history.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sally Parry; his sister, Elizabeth McLaughlin, of Canandaigua, NY; his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas McLaughlin and Cathy McIntyre, of Silver Spring, MD; and his niece, Ariel McIntyre, of Washington, DC; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas Parry and Marcia Parry, of Victor, NY; and his nephews: Andrew Parry, of Portland, OR, and Alexander Parry, of Victor, NY; and his loving calico cat, Claudia.

There will be a funeral for Bob on Friday September 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Union Church in Bloomington. Reverend Dr. Andrew J. Gifford will officiate. There will be a visitation Thursday September 8, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington as well as from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Friday at church. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

He would be grateful if memorial donations were directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois https://hscipets.org/donations.htm and St. Luke Union Church http://stlukeunion.org.

