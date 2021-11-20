BLOOMINGTON — Robert Marshall McKinley, 77, passed away at 12:32 p.m., on November 16, 2021, at OSF Hospital in Bloomington, IL.

Robert was born October 8, 1944, the son of Clarence and Alice McKinley. The youngest of seven children, he is survived by his partner, Kathy Craig of Bloomington, IL; his daughter, Melissa McKinley of Lake Tomahawk, WI; and his sister, Shirley Gifford of Freeport, IL. He has nieces and nephews in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia.

Fondly known by his co-workers as "the president of McLean County", he worked for the County Clerk for 14 years. His love of history made him an asset when providing death certificates, often also providing them full histories their family homes in the area. His Central Illinois historical expertise will be sorely missed.

Nothing was more adventurous than a trip to the cemetery with Robert. He knew the history of every interesting soul buried at all the area cemeteries, and never missed a Memorial Day ritual of decorating family graves.

His ashes will be laid to rest next summer, at all the area cemeteries he visited, so that he will forever be part of the tours, that so many of us were fortunate enough to enjoy with him.

Rest In Peace Bob, may you have the joy in death that you brought all who knew you in life.