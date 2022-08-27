Sept. 20, 1955 - July 20, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Robert M. Deal, 66, passed away on July 20, 2022, at the Carle Foundation Hospital.
Bob is survived by his wife, Tamara (Ferguson); sons: Chris (Nicole) and Dan McAndrew; and sisters: Nancy (James) Orsulak, Mary Beth (Dane) Mooney, and Amy (Larry) Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda; his mother, Lois; and his stepfather, Ward Lawler; along with his father, Robert.
A former postal worker, Bob was the full-time delivery manager at Tobin's Pizza for nearly twenty years.
Tobin's Pizza will be dedicating Monday, August 29, 2022, to Bob and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the family.
There will be a Funeral Mass held at Historic St. Pat's on W. Locust St, Bloomington, Wed, August 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the Eagles at 313 S. Main. Family and friends are welcome.
