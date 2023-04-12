July 14, 1931 - April 10, 2023

DECATUR — Robert Linden "Bob" Spaniol, 91, of Decatur, IL, passed away April 10, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Bob was born July 14, 1931, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Glen R. and Inez L. (Linden) Spaniol. He and his former spouse, DeLora M. Muir, married on June 27, 1954. She preceded him in death. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. Following his military service, Bob worked for and retired from Illinois Central Railroad as a ticket clerk from August 1950 - May 1988.

Bob was a car enthusiast and loved his 1954 Chevy Bel Air. He enjoyed riding his bike around the neighborhood. He was well known by his neighbors and took pride in his neighborhood.

Surviving are his son, James A. Spaniol (Dianne) of Decatur, IL; daughter, Lynda M. Kerstein (Karl) of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Kurtis R. Kerstein (Samantha) of Houston, TX, Kristopher W. Kerstein (Jessica) of Chicago, IL, and Julia D. Sprinkle (Dustin). Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wilma J. Spaniol.

Visitation will be 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Graveside funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa, IL. Enthusiasts are encouraged to drive their classic cars to the events.

Memorials to Macon County Veteran's Assistance Commission.

Condolences may be left to Bob's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.