Dec. 1, 1932 - Dec. 9, 2022

Robert Lee Wheet, 91, passed away December 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Robert served in the Army. He retired from General Electric in Bloomington, IL, after 40 years.

He is survived by his son, Bill (Pam); two grandsons: Robert J. Wheet (Heather), and Matthew W. Wheet (Holly); and two sisters: Peggy and Oleda.

He married, Dorothy Brewer. She preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and his dear friend, Irene Gregory.