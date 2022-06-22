March 11, 1953 - June 17, 2022

Robert Lee Sieg Jr., passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, with his family by his side.

Robert's graveside service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Funks Grove Cemetery, Rural McLean.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert was born on March 11, 1953, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Robert Lee and Georgia (Starkey) Sieg Sr.

He survived by his mother, Georgia Sieg of Bloomington; his children: Heather Sieg, Bloomington, and Bryce Sieg, Normal; grandchildren: Fenris, Noah, Liberty and Jensen. He is preceded by his father; a son, Chad Sieg and one sister.

He was a graduate of Bloomington High School, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, and worked and retired from Unit 5 school district.

Robert was a loving son, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.