NORMAL — Robert Lee "Bob" Gilhaus, age 85, of Normal, IL, passed away at 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Wayne Giermann will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the Keith and Mary Lou Hauge Scholarship Fund at the Illinois Education Association 100 E. Edwards St, Springfield, IL, 62704.

Bob was born December 12, 1936 in Cherryville, MO, the son of Harvey Fred and Edna Rudolph Gilhaus. He married Barbara Farthing on September 28, 1963 in Oakland, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Greg (Danette) Gilhaus, Bloomington, IL; two grandsons: Jacob and Nick Gilhaus, Bloomington, IL; one brother, Bill Gilhaus, San Bernardino, CA.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Les Gilhaus.

Bob graduated and played basketball at William Jewell College, Liberty, MO. He taught and coached in the Homer School District, Homer, IL. Bob worked at the US Post Office, Champaign, IL. He served in the US Army for two years and continued playing basketball earning various medals and awards. He was a member of both the National and Illinois Education Association.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all who knew him.

