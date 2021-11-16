Robert L. Sulaski Sr.

PEORIA — Bob was born in Springfield, IL, on November 3, 1934. He moved to Peoria in 1935, where he lived his entire life.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara M. (Waldron) Sulaski; and their three children: Susan M. (Larry) Dorn, St, Charles, MO, Robert L. (Kristie) Sulaski, Montreat, NC, and Steven A. (Marie) Sulaski; and his grandchildren, Andrew (Laura) Dorn, Alex Dorn, Emily (Blake) Hedrick, Rob (Abigail) Sulaski, Rachel Sulaski, Stuart-Andrew (Emilie) Sulaski and Sixtine Sulaski. Bob is also survived by three brothers: Ronald (Barb), William (Susan) and Gary (Diane).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Sulaski, Jr., and Wilma (Griffiths) Sulaski.

Bob married Barbara M. Waldron on November 4, 1955, at First United Methodist Church, Peoria, IL. They graduated from Woodruff High School in 1953. Bob always proclaimed that Barbara was his "high school sweetheart," but she just did not know it. She was the blessing of his life and together they had 66 happy years.

Bob attended Washington and Pleasant Valley grade schools. He was a graduate of the Caterpillar 4-year Machinist Apprentice Program and received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Bradley University. He retired from Caterpillar in April 1997, after a 42-year career in Engineering, Factory Management, Pricing, and the North American Commercial Division. During his career, he enjoyed the friendships he developed with business associates throughout the business world.

At Woodruff High School, he was active in student government, varsity basketball and varsity football. He was the co-captain of the 1952 Woodruff football team. He was named first team All-City on both the offensive and defensive teams. He was also named Special Mention on two All-State teams. After high school, he was recruited to play football at Illinois State University, where he played one season then came back to Peoria. During this period, he was active in the city basketball and softball leagues. He played golf throughout his life playing in several leagues and the city tournaments. He especially enjoyed the competition and fellowship of his Wednesday golf group.

After retirement from Caterpillar, he began investing his time to his deep interest in area history. He was on the board of the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame, serving as Vice President in 2012 - 2014. He served as President of the Woodruff Alumni Association. In 2015 he was given the Woodruff Distinguished Alumni Award. He was a tour guide for the Peoria Historical Society. He wrote monthly sports history stories for News and Views Magazine. He was the author of 59 years of Drumsticks and Pigskins that details the history of Peoria's Thanksgiving football games. He also worked with his two good friends as a sports reporter on the Royce Elliott and Roger Monroe Radio Show.

Bob died a happy man, and thankful for the love and support throughout his life from Barbara and their children.

He was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, 300 W. Ash Street, Dunlap, IL, 61525, where his visitation is from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. and his service is at 2:00 p.m. on November 20, 2021.

Donations may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 N. Illinois Route 91, Peoria, IL, 61615, in memory of Robert Sulaski.