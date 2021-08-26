HEYWORTH — Robert L. Dewey, 66, of Heyworth passed away unexpectedly from complications due to surgery on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held at from 5:00–7:00 PM Friday, August 27, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 204 E. Cole St., Heyworth, IL. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM August 28, 2021 at United Church of Heyworth, 302 E. Main St., Heyworth. Pastor Carl Johnston officiating. Burial will be in Randolph Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Heyworth.

Bob was born May 6, 1955, in Bloomington, a son of Eugene and Joanne (Mostoller) Dewey. He married Marlene Willke on July 5, 1980, in Anchor, IL.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Marlene Dewey of Heyworth; three daughters: Christina (Ben) Tullier of Normal, Katie Dewey of Heyworth and Kara (Brian) Segobiano of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Carter Tullier, Ava Tullier, Savannah Tullier, Addison Segobiano, and Brayden Segobiano; one sister-in-law, Gwen Dewey of Ojai, CA; his father and mother-in-law Marvin and Iva Willke of Anchor. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary and Steven; and one sister Cathy.

Bob graduated from Heyworth High School in 1973 where he was a decorated multi-sport athlete, still holds the Heyworth shot put record, is a member of the Pantagraph All-Time Track Honor Roll and was a Little All-State selection in football. He graduated from Western Illinois University in 1977 where he was member of the track and field team and a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Bob worked at Country Companies for 30 years and retired in 2013.

Bob was an avid sportsman and owned Dewey's Hunt Club for 30 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and working on the family farm. His greatest passion was spending time with his family who he dearly loved. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.