LINCOLN — Robert L. Begolka, 86, of Lincoln, IL passed to his eternal home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Christian Village Nursing Home.

Robert was born April 11, 1935, to Walter and Anna (Warren) Begolka.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon (Aper) Begolka with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Robert is also survived by his sons: Robert Lee (Cara) Begolka and Steven S. (Wendy) Begolka; one grandchild, Matthew Begolka; two step-grandchildren: Amy (Ryan) Long and Samantha (Jon) Brown; and four great-grandchildren: Tristan and Athena Long and Joshua and Remy Brown.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Harold Begolka and his sister, Maryann Aper.

Robert was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln Community High School and was a lifelong farmer in Lincoln and an excavating contractor serving Logan County. Robert belonged to the Farm Bureau and the NRA.

Services for Robert will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial will follow the service at Zion Cemetery, Lincoln, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lincoln, IL, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.