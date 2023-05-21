Sept. 27, 1970 - May 16, 2023

PEORIA HEIGHTS — Robert K. Blue, 52, of Peoria Heights, passed away at 2:58 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is charge of cremation rites. A private family burial will be at a later date.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Bob was born September 27, 1970, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Ronald K. and Janet McClellan Blue.

Bob is survived by his mother, Janet Blue; a son, Ryan Blue, Towanda; and daughters: Paige Blue and Morgan Blue, both of Normal; and several cousins. He is also survived by his aunt, Marialys McClellan, Bloomington; aunt, Joyce, Florida; and uncle and aunt, Larry and Arlene Blue, Florida. Bob will be greatly missed by his two fury companions, his two cats: Minnion and Eris; and his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ron; brother, Shawn; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents and his uncles: Dan McClellan and Brian Blue.

Bob graduated from Normal Community H.S. and Illinois State University. He was an assistant manager at Papa John's. Bob also is a donor to the Gift of Hope which donates bone, tissue, skin, veins, and other things to help others.

He was an Eagle Scout and was awarded his Order of the Arrow in Scouting. Bob overcame many difficulties and came out on top.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lexington Community Church, 805 S. Pine St., Lexington, IL, 61753, or a charity of the donor's choice.