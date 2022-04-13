Sept. 16, 1970 - April 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Robert J. "Bob" Tess, 51, of Bloomington, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away at 5:07 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, after a long battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for their sons, Josef and Eli.

Bob was born September 16, 1970, in Menomonee Falls, WI, son of Wayne R. and Fay Tess. He married Kirsten Spilde on November 30, 2002.

Surviving are his wife, Kirsten of Bloomington; their sons: Josef and Eli Tess, both at home; his parents, Wayne and Fay Tess of Hartford, WI; and his sister, Molly (Matthew) Heyn of Phoenix, AZ. Also surviving are his mother and father-in-law, Harley and Linda Spilde of McFarland, WI; two brothers-in-law: Eric Spilde of Sacramento, CA, and Thor (Tracy) Spilde of McFarland, WI; sister-in-law, Britta Spilde of Palm Springs, CA; and nieces and nephews: Jordyn Heyn, Jacob (Emma) Heyn, Janelle (Chrystyan) Woyak, Jamison Heyn, Thor Spilde Jr. and Berit Spilde; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Bob also leaves behind his four-legged friend, Odin.

Bob previously worked for five years as an attorney for O'Neil Cannon Hollman De Jong Law Firm in Milwaukee, WI. He last worked as Counsel on the investment team for State Farm Insurance Company, Bloomington, for over 10-years, where he made many wonderful friends.

He enjoyed running and has participated in several marathons, playing golf, but his greatest enjoyment came from being with his family.

Bob will be fondly remembered for his love for life and people and his ability to make friends wherever he went.