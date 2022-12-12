Robert J. Ballantini, Jr.

April 24, 1965 - Dec. 10, 2022

SAVOY — Rob lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease and Brain Cancer on December 10, 2022 at 2:10 a.m. Rob was born in April 24, 1965 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Lompoc, CA the only son of Robert "Bob" Beuhne-Ballantini and Betty Jo "Joey" Boswell-Ballantini. He grew up in Lexington IL. And was a 1983 Graduate of Lexington Community High School.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Christina Butt Ballantini: sister, Regina Furry, Monticello, IL; in-laws: Catherine and Lyndon Porter, Savoy, IL, Bill Mullin, Newtown Square, PA and Susan Porter, Danville, IL; three sons: Josh Kinzie, Bloomington, IL, David and Nick Coon, Bloomington, IL; three stepsons: Austin Mincey (Lexie Woods), Christian Coe (Wynter Hass), and Robert Coe (Ashley Fassolv); grandchildren: Noah Mincey, Santana Coe, Addalynn Coe and Dax D'Angelo; nieces: Cassandra (Josh) Austin and Hannah Porter; nephews: CJ (Elizabeth) Furry, Monticello, IL, Richard (Jessica) Mullen, Newtown Square, PA, William (Krissie) Mullen, New Cumberland, PA, Jabie (Odessa) Sorenson; twp great-nephews: Holden Austin and Jayce Furry;

three great-nieces: Abby, Lianna and Gwen Mullen.

Rob was blessed to make many friends and had a life full of love and support. Special thank you to Hospice, Life Cil (Bloomington, IL), great friends, Danny and Loren.

Rob is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and sister, Roxanne.

Cremation and private services provided by Morgan Funeral Home, Savoy, IL.