PONTIAC — Robert Henry "Bob" Voigts, 78, of Pontiac, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac, IL, after a lengthy illness.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Pontiac, IL, with Fr. Adam Cesarek officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, 413 N. Main Street, Pontiac, with the rosary being recited at 3:30. Cremation rites will follow after services.

Bob was born on January 27, 1943, in Streator, IL, a son of Vernon and Geraldine (Broderick) Voigts. He married Carole Lee on December 19, 1970, in Pontiac, IL.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carole, and their three children: Jennifer Bartlett of Mahomet, IL, Ryan (Jaimy) Voigts of Castle Rock, CO, and Justin (Lindsey) Voigts of Pontiac, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Christopher, Clayton and Max Bartlett, Genevieve, Henry, Jack, Leo and Finn Voigts; and one sister: Mary Beth Voigts, of Pontiac, IL. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob was raised on his family's farm and educated in Dwight Schools, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track, held many long-standing sports records, and received the All-Sports Award his senior year. He was a graduate of Loras College and received his Master's degree from Nova Southeastern University. He began his career as a teacher at Pontiac Township High School from 1965 - 1973, where he coached football and boys basketball, forming many lasting relationships with students and colleagues. He then went to work for his father-in-law at Illini Tire in Pontiac for 20 years. In 1993, Bob returned to teaching at Pontiac Jr. High School from 1993 - 2005, where he coached girls' basketball.

Bob served his community in many ways throughout his life as a member of the Pontiac Elks Club, Pontiac Park Board, Zoning Commission, founding father of the JFL program, and youth sports coach for many years. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he was a lector, extraordinary minister, CCD teacher, adoration member, and a member of the St. Marys' School Board. Bob was also a huge sports fan and enjoyed following the ups and downs of the Pontiac Indians, Fighting Illini, Cubs, Bears, and his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Above all, Bob considered his life's chief priorities to be his family and his faith. He was exceedingly proud of his children and grandchildren, driving hours with Carole to watch them play sports or perform musically. He attended countless practices and never missed any of their important events. He spent hours talking with his grandchildren on visits, and teaching them a variety of tasks, from household repairs, to math problems, to politics, to fishing, to how to handle tough life situations. Throughout his life, Bob kept Christ and the church at the center. He could often be found praying, attending mass, saying a rosary, or reading and writing thoughts about his faith. While his family will miss him dearly, they take comfort in knowing he is finally resting in the arms of Christ.

Memorials in Bob's name may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Mary's Catholic School. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

