Robert Harnish

May 7, 1925 - Sept. 23, 2022

EUREKA — Robert Lynn Harnish, 97, of Eureka passed away at 6:05 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Born May 7, 1925 to Frank and Esther (Schertz) Harnish, he grew up in Eureka, IL and went on to marry Ruth Martin in Harrisonburg, VA on June 9, 1951.

He is survived by five children: Bob (Carol) Brunk Harnish, of Colorado Springs, CO, Suzanne (Joe) Gerber, of Rio Rico, AZ, Mary (Nick) Rush, of Afton, VA, Rick (Annette) Harnish, of Flanagan, IL, and Steve (Monica) Harnish of Bluffton, OH; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, David, three sisters, Suzanne, Marjorie, and Patricia, and his beloved wife, Ruth.

In his mid 20s, Bob received a call to ministry, attended and graduated from Goshen College, met and married Ruth Martin, started a family and began his life's work as a Pastor in the Mennonite Church. Over the years, he pastored congregations in several central Illinois communities — East Peoria, Flanagan and Eureka. Later in life, he served as Chaplain for many years at Maple Lawn Homes in Eureka.

In addition to his work as a Minister, Bob made time to tend to an amazing garden and maintain close contact with his children and grandchildren. In his later years, Bob's daily care of his wife Ruth, who had Alzheimer's, included visiting and spending time with her, feeding her at each meal, and praying a blessing over her each night. His steady selflessness and love touched many hearts.

"He was such a wonderful, compassionate, faithful man who was such an encouraging light to so many", one friend recalled. "He will be missed, but he will always be remembered for his faith, his commitment to kindness and reconciliation and his warm and gentle spirit."

He was a member of the Roanoke Mennonite Church. Cremation has been accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris is assisting the family with arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at Roanoke Mennonite Church at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for their kind and compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to any of the following: Roanoke Mennonite Church, Mennonite Central Committee, Goshen College or Mennonite Education Agency.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.