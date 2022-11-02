March 3, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2022

SAYBROOK — Robert Gale Johnson, 90, of Saybrook, IL, passed away at 5:18 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Heritage Health in Gibson City, IL.

His memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, with Pastor Wayne Giermann officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, with Military Rites Accorded. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the funeral home. Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Robert was born on March 3, 1932, in Gibson City, a son of John Wilbur and Avonelle M. Roberts Johnson. He married Laverne on February 21, 1960, in Saybrook.

He is survived by his wife, Laverne Jane Johnson of Saybrook; two daughters: Melissa (Shane) Halcomb of Mansfield, and Stephanie (Andrew) Hoffman of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Emily and Paige Halcomb and Delaney Johnson; two brothers: David (Ruby) Johnson of Saybrook, and Rodney Johnson of Saybrook. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: Jerald, James and Larry Johnson.

Robert was a Navy Veteran and was in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He retired from the Navy after 25 years, and also retired from Illinois State University as a service worker. Following retirement, he drove cars for Sam Leman in Bloomington.

He was a member of the Wesbein United Methodist Church, Saybrook; David Humphrey Daniel American Legion Post 421, Saybrook; and Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733.