LEXINGTON — Robert F. Bivins, 93, of Lexington, passed away at 4:08 AM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Cremation has been accorded and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, with Legion Honors presented. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be given to American Alzheimer's Association, or Carle Bromenn Hospice.

Robert was born in Shelbyville, IL on October 4, 1927, a son to Warren S. and Harriet (Winson) Bivins. He married Donna Sherman on September 27, 1995, in Normal. She survives.

He is also survived by his children and stepchildren: Michael R. (Kelly) Bivins, Montgomery, IL, Jeffrey (Lisa) Bivins, West Cliff, CO, Deanna (Steve) Langus, Newark, IL, Matthew (Dani) Bivins, Esmond, IL, Jeffrey Andrews, Des Moines, IA, Michael Craig, Bloomington, Candace (Justin Morris) Corkery, Lexington; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Fred (Stella) Bishop, Borden, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.

Robert was drafted into the United States Army out of high school during the end of WWII and ended up serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a welder and was a partner/owner for the Waterman Construction Company, from which he retired. He was known for his sense of humor and his contagious smile and laughter. He also enjoyed the outdoors and working in his yard, gardening or playing golf, and even did some woodworking.

