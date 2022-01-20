SAYBROOK — Robert Eugene Moore Sr., 90, Saybrook, IL, died at 9:23 AM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his residence.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date with Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, IL, at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Little Galilee Christian Camp, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton, IL, 61727. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, IL, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Bob was born July 9, 1931, in Bellflower, IL, a son of Everett E. and Charlotte Rodawig Moore. He married Marilyn J. Peters, September 8, 1956, in Gibson City, IL, she survives, Saybrook, IL. Also surviving are his children: Danny (Martha) Moore, Dekalb, IL, Denny (Carol) Moore, Thomasboro, IL, Lori (Marc) Busing, Olathe, KS, and Gene (Terri) Moore, Gibson City, IL. Eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law, Joy Moore, Peoria, IL.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Elle Moore; and brother, Russell Moore.

Bob was a farmer for 30-years and was a park ranger at Moraine View State Park, Leroy, IL, for 17-years. He was an U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church, as well as the David Humphrey Daniel American Legion Post 427, Saybrook, IL.

He enjoyed woodworking, photography, camping, and singing.

