ATLANTA — Robert Eugene Ford, 86, of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Hopedale Medical Complex.

Robert "Bob" was born on July 30, 1935, in Hannibal, MO, to Joel and Virginia Jones Ford. He was a 1953, graduate of Atlanta High School. He attended Blackburn College in Carlinville for two years, and studied at University of Illinois in Champaign, for a semester. He served a two-year tour in the United States Marine Corps from Feb. 1956 to Feb. 1958.

He married Judith Ellen Johnson in Rockville, MD, on August 5, 1959. She preceded him in death on June 15, 1995. His brother, James Ford and sister, Donna Atteberry, also preceded him in death.

Bob is survived by four children: Jenny (Scott) Anderson of Concord, NC; Darcy (Steve) Garfinkel of Charlotte, NC; John (Shelly Buettner) Ford of Atlanta, and Martin Ford of Asheville, NC; seven grandchildren: Kelly (Jared) Knight of Dallas, TX, Joel (Cheryl Schlitter) Anderson of Cary, NC, Hannah and Emma Garfinkel of Charlotte, NC, and Clayton, Danika, and Reyna Ford of Atlanta; and two great-grandchildren: Judith and Isla Knight of Dallas. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Ford of Falls City, OR; and his long-time companion, Virginia Bicknell of Atlanta.

Bob was a general contractor for over 40 years. He and his partner, Kent Young, ran The Custom Wood Shop in Atlanta, and built over 100 homes, including a Habitat for Humanity house. After retiring, he enjoyed working on small projects in his wood shop, focusing mainly on wood art. He was a founding member of the Artisans on Arch Street shop, in downtown Atlanta.

Bob enjoyed everything about his hometown Atlanta, and showed support in many ways. He was a volunteer fireman, Lion's Club member, and Little League Coach. He also made numerous contributions to the community using his woodshop to create whatever the town needed.

Above all, Bob loved his family and friends. He was at his best when telling stories, whether it was reminiscing over school days, time in the Marine Corps, building houses, raising kids, or traveling, especially to the pyramids. He recognized that he was a part of a village, and he loved the giving and receiving of that connection.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Atlanta Cemetery in Atlanta. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #341.

Memorials may be made to Atlanta Public Library, P.O. Box 568, Atlanta, IL, 61723, or Atlanta Betterment Fund, P.O. Box 166, Atlanta, IL, 61723.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.