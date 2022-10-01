BLOOMINGTON — Robert E. Waddell, Sr., 85, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at OSF St Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara Jean Waddell of Bloomington; children: Karen L. (Wesley) Lee of Peoria, Barbara L. (Andre) Waddell of Bloomington, and Robert E. (Trini) Waddell, Jr. of Milwaukee, WI; siblings: Jack and Marilyn; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by sons, Eddie and Brian, and a granddaughter, Tamira.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.