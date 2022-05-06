Sept. 2, 1964 - May 4, 2022

CLINTON — Robert E. Swearingen, Jr. 57 of Clinton, IL, passed away 3:50 AM May 4, 2022, at his family residence.

Graveside Services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Randolph Twp. Cemetery, Heyworth, IL, with Pastor Spencer McPheron officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Louis University Transplant Unit.

Robert was born September 2, 1964, in Clinton, IL, the son of Robert E. and Dorothy V. (Charlton) Swearingen, Sr. He married Susan M. Maltby in 1983.

Survivors include his children: Anthony Michael Swearingen, Clinton, IL, and Amber Michelle Awtry, Clinton, IL; siblings: Roberta Stephenson, Westville, IL, Mary Ann (Earl) Nicholson, Clinton, IL, Rebecca Palmiter, Clinton, IL, Connie (Mark) Staples, Clinton, IL, Bobby Lee (Tammy) Lowe, Clinton, IL, Beverly (Bill) Burke, Maroa, IL, Tina (Joe) Cummings, Florida, Randy (Lisa) Lowe, Clinton, IL, and Janet (Lebob) Sloat, Clinton, IL; aunt, Marion (Paul) Schweizer, McLean, IL; and special friends, Betty and Marsha.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Ashley Marie Swearingen.

Robert was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran. He will be remembered as a hard worker, social, and very kind.

