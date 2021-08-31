PALOS HEIGHTS — Robert E. Quillman, Sr. passed away August 30, 2021 at the age of 86. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan nee McClowry; his two children: Robert, Jr. (Rosemary) and Erin Cluts (Geoff); and two grandsons: Alex and Isaac. All of whom he was immensely proud.

Bob was the retired president of the Bob Quillman Brokerage Agency, Inc. in Chicago - an award winning life and health insurance agency. He was an all-state basketball player at Pinckneyville High School, and played college basketball at Illinois Wesleyan University. Bob was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He was active in Oak Lawn Baseball for many years as a sponsor, league official, manager, coach, and umpire. In 1973 Bob was president of the Life Executives Club of Chicago. Bob was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed small college basketball.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Harley Quillman and his mother, Alta nee Thimmig.

Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

For Information or to express your condolences, please visit www.palosgaidasfh.com or call 708-974-4410.