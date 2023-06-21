Oct. 17, 1925 - June 17, 2023

HENRY — Robert E. Maubach, 97, of Henry, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, 8:35 a.m. at Henry Rehab & Nursing, Henry.

Visitation will Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. John XXII Parrish, Henry. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Michael Pica will officiate. Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the charity of the donors' choice.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Steve, Joel and Carl Hortega, Jeremy and Kevin Maubach, Tim and Jim Seaton, Ryan and Brandon Curran.

Robert was born on October 17, 1925, in Henry, IL, to John A. and Magdalena (Dilzer) Maubach. He married Ursula Gingher on June 17, 1947. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2014.

Surviving are his children: Robert G. (Barb) Maubach of Bloomington, Debra (Steve) Hortega of Ottawa, Thomas (Janice) Maubach of Henry, James Maubach of Henry, and Sandra (Dale) Seaton of Sterling, VA; 13 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Jean Donze and Bertie Beckman, both of Streator, and Norma Rogers of Goshen, IN; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; great-grandson, Jonah; sisters: Pearl Reynolds, Virginia Winterrowd, Jeanette Carbone, and Arlene Baily; brothers: Erwin, Ralph, Harold, Stanley, Glen, Raymond, Melvin, Marlin and adopted brothers: Raymond and Howard.

