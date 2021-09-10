SAYBROOK — Robert E. Hill, 91, of Saybrook passed away at 2:22 p.m. on September 8, 2021 at his home. A private burial will he held at a later date.

He was born October 30, 1929 son of JW and Ada Hill. He married Bonnie Nelson on February 1, 1959.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two sisters. Surviving are a daughter Michelle (Denny) Bowen; and a son Michael (Kristy) Hill; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Robert worked as a trucker driver for most of his life, He will he deeply missed.