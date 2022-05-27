April 3, 1949 - May 23, 2022

CARLOCK — Robert E. Copeland, 73 of Carlock, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at his residence.

Bob was born April 3, 1949, in Harrisburg, IL, the son of Leo and Jeane (White) Copeland.

He is survived by his mother, Jeane Copeland; one brother, Paul (Diane) Copeland; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and one nephew.

Bob retired in 2002, as a Corrections Senior Parole Agent, with 30-years of service with the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was active in the Carlock Mennonite Church.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Carlock Mennonite Church, Carlock, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Sesser, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial may be made to the Carlock Mennonite Church or to the Donor's Choice.

