June 7, 1927 - Dec. 11, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Robert E. "Bob" Frobish, 95, of Springfield, passed away at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Regency Care in Springfield.

He was born in Pontiac, IL, June 7, 1927, the son of Elmer T. and Mary Oda (Drury) Frobish. After graduation from high school, Bob enlisted and served in the United States Navy during WW II aboard the USS Ranger (CV-4).

Bob returned home and married Wanda Ragland February 12, 1948. She preceded him in death in 1981. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a son, Terry Frobish and his brother, Dale Frobish.

Bob later married Joane (Moritz) Zehr at Lou Yeager Lake in Litchfield, IL, in 1982, and she survives. He is also survived by his son, Robert L. (wife Michelle) Frobish of Orlando, FL; his brother, James Frobish; and a niece, Susan Holt, both of Torrance, CA.

Bob began his career in Morrisonville where he owned and operated a feed store and trucking company. He also farmed and then joined the Pioneer Hi Bred International, advancing to a regional sales manager before retiring in 1986.

He was a member of various veteran organizations, the masonic lodge and St. John's Lutheran Church ELCA. He spent many hour volunteering at the Central Illinois Food Bank and was named volunteer of the year. He found great joy being able to attend the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Bob's wishes for Cremation Rites will be accorded by the Bisch Crematory. A celebration of his life with Christian burial will be announced at a later time. Inurnment will be in the Morrisonville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions in his name to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight c/o 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL, 62703.

