BARRINGTON — Robert DeLoss Rebmann, 87, of Barrington, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:23 a.m Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Barrington.

Robert was born in Bloomington on February 23, 1935, to Clarence Matthew and Alice Walker Rebmann. He married Virginia Frances Petersen on October 4, 1957. They were married 60 years before she preceded him in death in 2017.

He is survived by five children: David (Holly) Rebmann of Barrington, Laura (Robert) Shay of Barrington, Julie (Thomas) Jerome of Schaumburg, Aimee (John Joseph) Rebmann of Rocklin, CA, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Giuseppe) Rioni Volpato of Sacramento, CA; twelve grandchildren: Katherine, Sara, Emily, Jeremie, Krista, Cory, Rebecca, Austin, Allyse, Brian, Matteo, Francesco; six great-grandchildren: Claire, Cameron, Cooper, John, Elizabeth, Willem; and two siblings: Ronald (Marilyn) Rebmann and Jane (William) Smith both of Bloomington.

Robert graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He worked most of his career as an Executive for Allstate Insurance Company, retiring in 1995. Robert and Virginia loved spending summers in Door County, WI, sailing, golfing, and painting and most especially spending quality time with family and friends, while spending winters in California and Arizona. One of their favorite things was "G&G Camp" when they created cherished relationships with their grandkids at their summer home in Door County.

