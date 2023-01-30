April 9, 1933 - Jan. 28, 2023

MONTICELLO — Robert David "Bob" Scott, 89, left this world Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Monticello surrounded by his family. He was born in Bloomington, IL on April 9, 1933, the third child of William T. "June" Scott and Geraldine (Trenkle) Scott. He grew up in Bloomington and graduated from Holy Trinity High School where he was a member of the National Honor and Latin Societies and also lettered in football, basketball and track. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2001.

Bob played football at the University of Illinois and was one of two freshmen on the Rose Bowl team of 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lucille Fenton, in the fall of 1952 and together they raised six children.

In 1961 the family moved to Monticello where Bob worked as a Loan Officer at the National Bank and then ended his career as a Finance Manager at the U of I. He stayed active in athletics, coaching Little/Pony League teams and officiating football and basketball.

Bob's greatest passion was flower gardening, especially growing amazing roses. He was a Master Gardener and designed and planted the Rotary Garden in downtown Monticello and a beautiful rose garden at the nursing home. He also served on the Library Board in Monticello for many years.

After retiring Bob and Mary Lu enjoyed traveling and had memorable adventures to Alaska, Hawaii, Ireland, England and especially Las Vegas with Mary Lu's brother, Ray and spouse Deejay. In retirement he finally had time for a pet and was devoted to his dogs: Duke, Brodie, and Lady.

His family was his proudest accomplishment, and we will miss his delicious homemade candy at Christmas, his enthusiasm for his many projects, and his beautiful smile.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings, Barbara, Bill and Nancy, and his son, James William "Jimmy". He is survived by Mary Lu at the Villas of Hollybrook in Monticello; daughters: LuAnn (Greg Meyer) in Moscow, ID, Jean (Richard Wittenborn) in Califon, NJ, and Colleen Hoffman (Jeff) of White Heath; and sons: Bob (Kathleen) in Concord Township, OH, and Steve (Susan Ramsey) in East Greenwich, RI. Bob's grandchildren are: Caleb Hoffman (Vanessa Winters) of Monticello, Ben Bergin (Mandy Minor) of Waimea, HI, Kindra Meyer (Ilia Blinderman) of Los Angeles, CA, Colin Scott (Andrea) of Atascocita, TX, Justin Hoffman (Tori) of Oakland, IL, Maria Scott-Wittenborn of London, England, Katie Hand (Nick) of St. Louis, MO, Zach Scott of Cleveland, OH, Nick Scott-Wittenborn of Baltimore, MD, Sarah Scott of Rocky Mount, NC, Grace Scott of Washington, DC, and Liam Scott of Boston, MA; his great-grandchildren are: Dillon Hoffman, Jake Scott, Riley Bergin, Ada Hoffman, Reagan Scott and Bryson Bauer. The family thanks Colleen and Jeff Hoffman for their loving care of Bob during the past years.

A memorial mass will take place at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bob's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where son Jimmy was a patient in 1964.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.