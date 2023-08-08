May 20, 1934 - Aug. 2, 2023

MINONK - Robert Dale Uphoff, 89, of Minonk, passed away at 4:12 a.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in El Paso.

He was born May 20, 1934, in Bloomington, IL, to William and Esther (Oldenburg) Uphoff. He married his high school sweetheart Margy E. Smith on May 23, 1954, in Minonk and they celebrated 69 years of marriage this year. Margy survives and lives in El Paso.

Also surviving are his children: Scott (Brenda) Uphoff of El Paso, Laura (Steve) Mahnke of El Paso, Randy (Beth) Uphoff of Minonk, and Chuck (Candi) Uphoff; a brother-in-law, Roland (Sue) Smith of Sturgeon Bay, WI; and nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Richard Uphoff.

Robert worked for Ulrich's in Roanoke for ten years, he later worked at Caterpillar for more than 25 years before retiring. He also helped his family farm during those years.

He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk and an assistant leader for the Boy Scouts in Minonk for many years. He loved hunting, fishing and RVing. He also enjoyed playing cards and making people laugh. He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.

There will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of life when the love of his life joins him in eternal life! Cremation was accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk.

