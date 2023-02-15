BLOOMINGTON — Robert D. Neuleib, 80, passed away at his home in Bloomington, IL, on February 8, 2023.

Bob is survived by his son, Jon (Molly) Neuleib; step-son, Arthur J. "Joe" Hoane (Sarah Kimball); and granddaughters: Lily Madden Neuleib and Bailey Neuleib; and longtime friend, Janice Neuleib. He is further survived by cousins, nieces and nephews, friends from Luther Oaks, and many former students. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Laura Neuleib; sister, Pauline Shaw (nee Neuleib); and brother-in-law, Bob, among many other beloved friends, family members; and most importantly, cats.

Bob was a longtime high school teacher at University High School in Normal. Although he loved teaching, he was most passionate about the extra-curricular activities he oversaw including directing plays and coaching speech and debate. He was proud to have coached multiple individuals and teams at the National Forensic League Finals over his decades of coaching.

In retirement, he enjoyed reading and pursuing his hobbies as an amateur historian with a focus on Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War and military history.

The visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the funeral service on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home located at 1104 N. Main Street in Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the McLean County Museum of History or a local animal shelter in memory of Robert Neuleib.